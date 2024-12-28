Quick Reaction: Iowa State football with an exceptional half vs. Miami in Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Iowa State football team put together a big first half, but still trailed Miami at the half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, 31-28.
Rocco Becht directed the offense to four consecutive scoring drives to start the game, giving the Cyclones early control. The Hurricanes, though, got going late, overcoming two turnovers.
Becht was 14 of 22, averaging over eight yards per pass, while throwing two touchdowns. The run game averaged just over six yards per carry, as Carson Hansen scored twice with a third TD in the air.
The Cyclones led 21-14 after the first quarter and held a 28-21 lead before 10 unanswered by the Hurricanes.
Iowa State’s defense got a break at the half, as Heisman finalist Cam Ward took himself out of the contest. Emory Williams replaced Ward, who threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
Ward became the NCAA Div. I career leader for touchdown passes, eclipsing the mark set by Houston legend Case Keenum.
Check out our continuing game coverage of the Pop-Tarts Bowl between Iowa State and Miami.