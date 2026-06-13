Ranking Iowa State Football’s 3 Toughest Road Games

The Iowa State Cyclones have high hopes for next season.

They have a new roster, new coaches, and an overall rebuild feel that they haven’t felt in a few years. But that doesn’t change their goals. Iowa State hopes to win as many games as possible next season and looks to get back to a bowl game after skipping out last season during their coaching change saga.

The Cyclones have some tough road games next season. They play away games against the Iowa Hawkeyes, BYU Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, Baylor Bears, and UCF Knights. There’s a mix of West Coast ball, southern atmospheres, and overall tons of unique games and places to go to.

Let’s take a look at the top three toughest atmospheres that Iowa State will take on next season.

3. UCF Knights

Nov 1, 2018; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights have designed a special helmet paint scheme to commemorate the \"Space Game\" before the game against the Temple Owls at Spectrum Stadium. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

This one is going to be a very interesting game for a ton of reasons. In theory, there isn’t much of a reason that this game will be loud. Neither team is geographically close to the other, and I highly doubt there will be an abundance of away fans making the trip down there.

With that being said, though, the Bounce House always finds a way to be loud, regardless of who they are playing. In addition, most teams will be playing for a lot, likely a bowl game, meaning the stakes will be raised even higher.

2. BYU Cougars

Lavell Edwards Stadium is an unbelievable place to watch college football. It’s in the mountains of Provo, UT, and is very aesthetically pleasing.

But when it comes to rowdiness, there aren’t many better places. It’s super loud, and fans are into the game and the event even during timeouts. It’s tough to play anywhere on the road, but it’s really tough to play against the Cougars in Provo, especially when they are good and with a Friday night start.

1. Iowa Hawkeyes

Sep 9, 2023; Ames, Iowa, USA; An Iowa Hawkeyes helmet sits ready during the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

I really wanted to put BYU at one, but there’s no denying how loud a night game will be at Kinnick Stadium. It’s between two fierce rivals, and will happen early in the season when everyone is excited.

The distance being so close helps the rivalry as well, as there should be tons of away fans in attendance. Also, Iowa fans haven’t gotten the thrill of taking down the Cyclones in three years now, which will make them that much louder.

This game is going to be unbelievably loud, and it has to be the toughest road atmosphere that Iowa State will have to face.