Ideal Kickoff Times for Iowa State Football Away Games in 2026

It’s going to be a big year for the Iowa State Cyclones in 2026.

Over the offseason, it seems like the identity they once had was lost when head coach Matt Campbell left for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Then when players followed, it seemed like a completely new program.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t succeed. Iowa State is determined to continue its recent success and hopes to get to a bowl game next season to alleviate the struggles that the offseason possessed.

Let’s take a look at ideal kickoff game times for Cyclone away games next season.

Iowa Hawkeyes - Noon

An Iowa Hawkeyes helmet lays on the field before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State and Iowa meet every year in the Cy-Hawk Series, one of the best rivalries in college football. Each year, they typically play at noon as well.

Nothing should have changed for next season, and that should be a positive for the Cyclones. In this rivalry, Iowa State should hope nothing changes, as in the last few years, they have been immensely successful.

However, the game was announced for 6:30 CT. It's a bit weird compared to a typical Cy-Hawk game, but it will definitely make the game more intense.

BYU Cougars - Afternoon

Lavell Edwards Stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the entire country. And with BYU likely to be a potential playoff team, Provo, UT, might be one of the last places you want to play at night.

Iowa State should have hoped for an afternoon game against the Cougars, but unfortunately, the game will be at night and on a Friday. That's going to be a really tough one for the Cyclones.

Arizona Wildcats - Afternoon

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona is also likely to be a great team next year, and a place you aren’t interested in playing at night. It’s an important game, meaning it likely won’t be at noon, but also isn’t necessarily a primetime game either.

It’s also important to note that Tucson, AZ, is an hour behind Ames, IA, in terms of timing, so they want a time that works for both fan bases.

Baylor Bears - Night

The reality is, the Cyclones aren’t going to be able to go all season without playing a night game on the road. And the one that’s most ideal for them would be Baylor.

Look, playing at McLane Stadium isn’t easy, but it’s also not extremely difficult. Compared to some of the other stadiums they will have to play, it’s not a place Iowa State is dreading.

In addition, the lakefront and good vibes feel like much more fun for the Bears at an earlier time, which would provide a disadvantage to the Cyclones.

UCF Knights - Afternoon

Aug 29, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; General view of a UCF helmet prior to the game between the UCF Knights and the Florida A&M Rattlers at Spectrum Stadium. | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

Finally, Iowa State’s last away game comes against UCF, a game that they can’t lose. With both teams likely being near the bottom of the conference, this game shouldn't have been a primetime game.

But both should be competing for a bowl game, and therefore provide some intrigue. That’s why an afternoon game makes the most sense. But regardless, it's going to be at 5:00 CT and 6:00 local in Florida, which is essentially a primetime game.