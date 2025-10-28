Sam Leavitt Update Provides Iowa State Cyclones With Major Edge To Take Advantage Of
The Iowa State Cyclones' season has spiraled over the last few weeks. After starting off 5-0, they have lost three games in a row, dropping their record to 5-3 overall and 2-3 during Big 12 play.
At this point, the odds of them making the Big 12 championship game are basically zero. Losses to the Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes and BYU Cougars have drastically changed the team’s outlook this year.
With four games remaining in the season, Matt Campbell and his staff have to figure out a way to keep their players engaged on the field. Injuries have depleted parts of their roster, such as the secondary, leaving the team shorthanded in key areas.
Any little break they can get, the Cyclones will be looking to take advantage of. This weekend, they are set to face the Arizona State Sun Devils, and a recent update could provide Iowa State with the edge it needs.
As shared by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is not expected to suit up this weekend. He was injured during the team’s game against the Houston Cougars last weekend, and early signs are that he will not be able to get on the field.
This is a major development for the Cyclones. They have been struggling mightily in recent weeks, slowing down opposing quarterbacks through the air and on the ground.
Bear Machmeier just torched them this past weekend, while Brendan Sorsby and Kaidon Salter both have huge games as well. If Leavitt is out, that will make the Sun Devils offense a lot easier for Jon Heacock and his defense to prepare for.
A redshirt sophomore who began his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, Leavitt has been excellent with Arizona State. His emergence in 2024 is a big reason the team won the Big 12 championship over Iowa State and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff.
This year, he has completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns, throwing three interceptions. He has added 300 yards and five more scores on the ground.
Iowa State cannot underestimate Jeff Sims
Without Leavitt in the lineup, the Sun Devils will likely turn to backup quarterback Jeff Sims. He isn’t someone the Cyclones can overlook, given the vast amount of playing experience that he has.
In his sixth season, Arizona State is the third program Sims has played with. He started his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets before spending one season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Heacock has to figure out a way to put some pressure on him and look to force turnovers. He hasn’t been overly efficient in his career, completing 56.9% of his passes with 32 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
However, Sims is a major threat with his legs. He has rushed for 1,544 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career, capable of wrecking a game plan with his rushing ability.