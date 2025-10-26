Start Time, Channel Revealed for Iowa State Cyclones Hosting Arizona State Sun Devils
The wheels look to have officially fallen off for the Iowa State Cyclones. Coming off their bye to face the BYU Cougars in Week 9, they were riding a two-game losing streak. Now, that streak has reached three games.
Iowa State started off hot, going ahead 17-7 and 24-10 in the second quarter. But, when they had a chance to essentially put BYU away by taking a 24-7 lead, quarterback Rocco Becht threw his first interception of the afternoon.
That changed all the momentum in the game. The Cougars' offense clicked into full gear after that, scoring on five consecutive possessions to take control of the game.
A pick-six by Becht, his second turnover of the day, followed a special teams blunder by Beni Ngoyi. After the Cyclones punted, he accidentally kicked the ball, making it live. BYU jumped on it and scored a go-ahead touchdown a few plays later.
What time and channel will Iowa State against Arizona State be aired?
Losing 41-27, their record has now dropped to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12. As a result of that, they are no longer getting premium slots for start times and television channels.
The official Iowa State account on X shared that their start time for a Week 10 clash with the Arizona State Sun Devils is set for 12 pm CT/1 pm ET. It will air on TNT, marking the first time this season the Cyclones won’t be on one of the ESPN channels or FOX.
The start time and channel shared aren’t all too surprising when taking into account the recent form the Sun Devils have shown as well. They have lost two of their last three games, including a massive upset this weekend.
Hosting the Houston Cougars at Tempe, Arizona State lost 24-16. They trailed 24-0 heading into the fourth quarter but were unable to complete the comeback.
Making matters worse for the Sun Devils was that their starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, and star wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, were both dealing with injuries.
That will be something the Iowa State coaching staff has to pay attention to throughout the week of preparations. It could be a golden opportunity to get their season back on track and become bowl-eligible for the third straight year and ninth time in the last 10 campaigns.
Both teams are entering the game with their Big 12 championship hopes essentially dashed. BYU and the Cincinnati Bearcats remain undefeated. The Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston both have one loss.