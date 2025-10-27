Start Time, Channel for Iowa State Cyclones Against TCU Horned Frogs Week 11 Revealed
The Iowa State Cyclones saw their losing streak reach three games in Week 9. Coming off their bye, they hosted the BYU Cougars at Jack Trice Stadium with their season at a crossroads.
Needing a victory to keep their Big 12 championship hopes alive, the Cyclones got off to a strong start. Their offense was moving up and down the field with relative ease, and the defense was doing a wonderful job of containing an explosive BYU offense.
Unfortunately, momentum shifted when Rocco Becht threw the first of three interceptions on the afternoon. With Iowa State knocking on the door for more points to extend its lead, the backbreaking turnover occurred.
The Cougars took full advantage, moving down the field for a touchdown. It was the first of five consecutive possessions they would score points on, taking complete control of the game.
What time and channel is Iowa State vs. TCU?
Because of that loss, the outlook of the Cyclones has changed drastically. They are no longer being featured in prime slots on television, which is the case in Week 11.
They will be heading on the road that weekend, Nov. 8, to Fort Worth, Texas, to face the TCU Horned Frogs. The game will air on FOX and start at 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET.
TCU is heading into a bye in Week 10, so they will be well-rested for this matchup. With a 6-2 overall record and 3-2 in conference, their championship hopes are hanging by a thread. Iowa State has to be ready to face off against a team that will be hungry, looking to keep its postseason dreams alive.
There are only four Big 12 games scheduled for that Saturday. The main event everyone will be tuning in for is at 12 pm ET when the Texas Tech Red Raiders host the BYU Cougars. That game will almost certainly have major implications for the title game this year.
In Week 10, they will be hosting the Arizona State Sun Devils in what looked like a huge game coming into the year. They played for the Big 12 championship last season, but the rematch doesn’t have anywhere near the same pizzazz.
They will be playing at 12 pm CT/1 pm ET, and the game will be televised on TNT. It is the first time this year an Iowa State game won’t be on ESPN, ESPN2 or FOX.
While not mathematically eliminated from the Big 12 championship race, a loss to the Sun Devils would end the Cyclones’ season for all intents and purposes.