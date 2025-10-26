Good, Bad and Ugly From Iowa State Cyclones Meltdown Against BYU Cougars
The Iowa State Cyclones felt good about how their bye week went. A lot of attention was given to key facets of the game, looking to get back on track and snap a two-game losing streak.
For a little while, things were going great. The Cyclones got off to an incredibly hot start, leading by as many as two touchdowns in the second quarter. Unfortunately, the wheels would fall off soon after.
Iowa State surrendered a touchdown before halftime. BYU was able to double-dip, getting the ball back to start the third quarter and kicking a field goal. After a three-and-out, the Cougars scored a touchdown, taking a 27-24 lead.
The Cyclones were able to respond with a field goal to tie the game, but that was the last time they would score. The Cougars would pull away and win 41-27, essentially putting an end to the Iowa State championship aspirations.
What started off as such a promising afternoon turned into a disappointing evening.
The Good - Players Returning From Injury Shine
A significant reason Iowa State entered Week 9 on a losing streak was the injury of some key contributors. Kicker Kyle Konrardy and running back Carson Hansen both missed time but were able to get back into the lineup on Saturday.
Their returns proved impactful, both having a big game. Konrardy scored nine points, knocking in two field goals and all three of his extra point attempts. His absence was a killer, with the Cyclones consistently leaving points on the board without a kicker they trusted.
Abu Sama III held down the backfield in Hansen’s absence. He is certainly capable of handling a leadback role, but was in a complementary role with the starter back and playing at a high level.
Hansen carried the ball 16 times and rushed for 152 yards. He scored two touchdowns, running all over a Cougars defensive front that had no answer for the run game.
The Bad - Turnovers/Rocco Becht Falling Short
Throughout the season, Matt Campbell has been able to count on his star quarterback answering the call whenever needed. He has stepped up continuously, but on Saturday, he was one of the main reasons the team fell short.
Becht completed 24 of 36 attempts for 311 yards, which looks great on paper. However, his performance fell short of his best; it was far from his best.
The three interceptions he threw were momentum killers. With a chance to put BYU away early, he threw his first interception with the team in field goal range. After the Cougars took a 34-27 lead, he threw a pick-six that essentially put the game away.
His third interception came on the final drive, trying to make something out of nothing. Earlier in the game, he missed some throws that would have resulted in touchdowns as well to running back Aiden Flora and wide receiver Chase Sowell.
That go-ahead touchdown came after special teamer Beni Ngoyi kicked the live ball on a punt while blocking. BYU jumped on the live ball and three plays later, they took the lead.
The Ugly - Secondary Torched Despite BYU Injuries
Iowa State’s recently maligned defense got off to a solid start. After giving up a touchdown on the first drive, they forced punts on consecutive drives.
The offense built a lead, going up 17-7 before Becht threw his first interception. But the unit fell apart from that point on, surrendering points on five straight drives.
It was bad enough watching the defense crumble again. What made it worse was that the Cougars' offense became one-dimensional with their running backs getting hurt. BYU averaged only 3.7 yards per carry, with the Cyclones’ run defense showing up.
But the pass defense was a disaster. Bear Bachmeier torched them with all of the pressure on him to carry the offense. He threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, adding another score on the ground.
The injuries in the secondary have certainly taken a toll. Not having Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, who have been lost to season-ending knee injuries, has become too much to overcome.