Start Time, Channel Revealed for Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Clash With BYU Cougars
The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot to work through this week while they are on bye. They are riding a negative wave of momentum, losing two games in a row heading into their second idle week of the campaign.
In Week 6, they lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 38-30. This past weekend, a trip to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes was just as disastrous, dropping the contest 24-17.
The time off will provide the Cyclones with a chance to get healthy at some spots on the roster. Cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams are lost for the season, but kicker Kyle Konrardy and running back Carson Hansen could both be back in action when the team returns to the field in Week 9.
That is a massive matchup for Iowa State. For the first time since Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats, they will be playing at home at Jack Trice Stadium. Homecoming is set for that weekend, so the crowd will be raucous.
Iowa State Cyclones vs. BYU Cougars start time, channel revealed
And now, fans know what time kick-off will be. Anyone who isn’t in attendance will be able to watch yet another nationally televised game for the Cyclones as well.
As shared by the Iowa State Football official account on X, the game against the Cougars will start at 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET. The telecast will be aired on FOX.
This is a massive game for the Cyclones. Their chances of making a run to the Big 12 championship game for a second consecutive year and having a shot at the College Football playoff are both on life support.
They are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. One of the teams ahead of them in the rankings and standings is BYU. The Cougars remain undefeated after picking up a double overtime victory over the Wildcats this past weekend in Tucson, 33-27.
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier presents challenge for Iowa State defense
Slowing down dual-threat quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, will be key for Iowa State to be able to pull off the victory. The freshman has been excellent this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 1,220 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He has caught one pass for three yards and added 295 yards on the ground with seven more scores.
Another thing Cyclones Nation will have to deal with starting this week during their bye is constant rumors surrounding their head coach, Matt Campbell. He is already being mentioned as a potential candidate for the Penn State Nittany Lions head coach vacancy.
After suffering their third consecutive defeat this past weekend in a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, Penn State opted to fire head coach James Franklin. The Big Ten powerhouse is going to be able to cast a wide net in its search for its next leader on the sideline, and Campbell is widely expected to be on their list of candidates.