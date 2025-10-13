Iowa State Cyclones

Start Time, Channel Revealed for Iowa State Cyclones Big 12 Clash With BYU Cougars

The Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars now know the start time and what channel their Week 9 matchup will be on.

Kenneth Teape

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot to work through this week while they are on bye. They are riding a negative wave of momentum, losing two games in a row heading into their second idle week of the campaign.

In Week 6, they lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats by a score of 38-30. This past weekend, a trip to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes was just as disastrous, dropping the contest 24-17.

The time off will provide the Cyclones with a chance to get healthy at some spots on the roster. Cornerbacks Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams are lost for the season, but kicker Kyle Konrardy and running back Carson Hansen could both be back in action when the team returns to the field in Week 9.

That is a massive matchup for Iowa State. For the first time since Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats, they will be playing at home at Jack Trice Stadium. Homecoming is set for that weekend, so the crowd will be raucous.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. BYU Cougars start time, channel revealed

Eli Sanders, Harrison Taggart
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

And now, fans know what time kick-off will be. Anyone who isn’t in attendance will be able to watch yet another nationally televised game for the Cyclones as well.

As shared by the Iowa State Football official account on X, the game against the Cougars will start at 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET. The telecast will be aired on FOX.

This is a massive game for the Cyclones. Their chances of making a run to the Big 12 championship game for a second consecutive year and having a shot at the College Football playoff are both on life support.

They are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12. One of the teams ahead of them in the rankings and standings is BYU. The Cougars remain undefeated after picking up a double overtime victory over the Wildcats this past weekend in Tucson, 33-27.

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier presents challenge for Iowa State defense

Bear Bachmeie
Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Slowing down dual-threat quarterback, Bear Bachmeier, will be key for Iowa State to be able to pull off the victory. The freshman has been excellent this season, completing 63.2% of his passes for 1,220 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He has caught one pass for three yards and added 295 yards on the ground with seven more scores.

Another thing Cyclones Nation will have to deal with starting this week during their bye is constant rumors surrounding their head coach, Matt Campbell. He is already being mentioned as a potential candidate for the Penn State Nittany Lions head coach vacancy.

After suffering their third consecutive defeat this past weekend in a loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, Penn State opted to fire head coach James Franklin. The Big Ten powerhouse is going to be able to cast a wide net in its search for its next leader on the sideline, and Campbell is widely expected to be on their list of candidates.

More Iowa State Football News:

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Football