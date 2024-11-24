The Grim Reaper of the Big 12, Kansas, strikes again, stuns Colorado
The last three weeks have shown just what Kansas football is capable of.
For the third consecutive time, the Jayhawks knocked off a ranked opponent, sending the Big 12 Conference into more chaos with just a handful of games left to be played.
Kansas never trailed against Heisman Trophy frontrunner Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders, posting a 37-21 victory. The game ended shortly after Arizona State scored an upset on BYU, leaving the standings with four teams all tied with two losses each.
One of those, Iowa State, plays Utah later Saturday night.
Hunter caught eight passes for 125 yards and two scores, but was part of a Colorado defense that allowed over 500 total yards of offense. Devin Neal, the record-setting running back for the Jayhawks, shined in his final home game, rushing for 207 yards with three touchdowns while catching four passes for 80 more.
Jalon Daniels added 189 yards passing and a TD to go along with 72 yards rushing. Kansas finished the game going 9 of 14 on third-down and 2-for-2 on fourth-down attempts.
With the win, the Jayhawks became the first FBS team with a losing record to defeat three straight ranked teams.
The Buffaloes got within two points early in the third when Sanders hit Hunter on a 26-yard TD, as the two-way threat struck the Heisman pose in the end zone. Kansas immediately answered with back-to-back touchdowns.
A few states over, Arizona State and Cam Skattebo kept former Top 10 BYU reeling, sending the Cougars to a second straight loss, 28-23. Skattebo rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns while Sam Leavitt threw for 247 and a score.
It was quite the scene in Tempe, as fans stormed the field believing the game was over. They even took the goalposts down when officials ruled a second remained and BYU had possession of the ball. Once the field was cleared for play, a last-ditch effort came up short by the Cougars.
Week 14 of the Big 12 season will start early with Colorado hosting Oklahoma State on Friday. Next Saturday features BYU back home vs. Houston, Arizona State playing rival Arizona and Iowa State in Ames vs. Kansas State.