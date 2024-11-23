Live updates, score: Iowa State at Utah in Big 12 football game
The Iowa State football team has arrived in Salt Lake City, Utah for a key Big 12 Conference matchup with the Utes.
Coming off a win at home over Cincinnati, the Cyclones (8-2, 5-2) remain in contention for a spot in the league title game. To get there, though, there can be no slipups. The Utes have dropped six in a row and are struggling, but it is Senior Day, and anything can happen on.
Check out our live updates with in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Iowa State at Utah:
Pregame Updates
The Iowa State at Utah Big 12 football game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. The game airs live on FOX and streams on fuboTV. The conditions call for highs in the lower 30s and tailing off throughout the game with an 86 percent chance of rain. Minimal winds out of the west/northwest should not give troubles to the passing or kicking game.
