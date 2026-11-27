Growing up in California, I’ve never been super familiar with the Farmageddon rivalry, an annual game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats. I watched it every so often but never really understood its significance.

That all changed when I decided to attend Iowa State for school, and I quickly understood the rivalry. Now, I can’t believe it’s going away.

The Cyclones and Wildcats have been playing since 1917, when they began the series in Ames, IA, with a 10-7 win for Iowa State. The next year, they would go to Manhattan, KS, where Kansas State would win 11-0.

Every single year, they would alternate locations, going from one school’s campus to the other. The only exceptions were two games in Kansas City, MO, in 2009 and 2010, as well as the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland, in 2025. The Wildcats won the two in Kansas City, while the Cyclones won in Dublin.

Long-running Iowa State/Kansas State coming to an end

Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) takes down Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) during the first quarter in the NCAA football at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It’s actually one of the oldest rivalries in the sport, being played consecutively for 109 years. The Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, a rivalry between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Wisconsin Badgers, as well as the Sunflower Showdown, between Kansas State and its in-state rival, the Kansas Jayhawks, are the two longest-running rivalries in FBS college football. Farmageddon is third, an unbelievable achievement.

The term “Farmageddon” was created during the neutral-site games in Kansas City, as a nod to both schools’ historical roots in the farmland. It’s widely known as one of the best rivalry names in college football.

Iowa State leads the all-time series 55-50-4, while also winning five of the last six and coming off a win the last time they were at home. And even though the Cyclones are favored to win this week, this game is always close no matter what.

This rivalry has a place in college football, and it needs to stay. It’s a historic game and is a key piece of both teams’ seasons. In addition, it’s a nod to the great farmers of America, and taking away this game showcases that regional rivalries that are in similar regions aren't valued in college football anymore.

Instead of this rivalry, the two teams are expected to just play regular Big 12 opponents, without either team having another key game that they would have every season. We need to keep the game happening every single year.

It’s really unfortunate that the rivalry is going away, but at least we can enjoy one more version of the game. So that makes Farmageddon’s 2026 battle one of the most important in history.