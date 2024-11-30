‘Farmageddon’ takes on whole new level of importance for Iowa State this year
It is always nice when you can throw a catchy tagline on something like “Farmageddon” when it comes to Iowa State football playing Kansas State.
But regardless of what you call the game, you cannot deny the level of importance it has for Matt Campbell, his Cyclone players and Iowa State fans everywhere this season.
No. 17 Iowa State (9-2, 7-2) and Kansas State (8-3, 6-3) square off Saturday night inside what will be a jam-packed Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. With a win, the Cyclones will secure a spot in next Saturday’s Big 12 Conference title game.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, can not only throw a wrench into those plans but also keep slim hope alive for a spot in the league championship.
Farmageddon only became popular to drive revenue
Ironically enough, Iowa State - or Kansas State for that matter - can really help generate money for the league with a win and another next week to advance to the College Football Playoff. Why that is ironic is both schools decided to really highlight the rivalry in the late 2000s as a way to do just that for each other.
Not known as a key game on the schedule, the decision was made to play back-to-back years in Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans and media called the contest “Farmageddon,” a reference to the agricultural roots of both universities. They will play again on a neutral site in 2025 from Dublin, Ireland, to kick off the season.
One of the longest continuous series in college football history, the Cyclones won the first meeting all the way back in 1917, 10-7. They also won the most recent, 42-35, last year, and lead the all-time series 53-50-4.
But all Iowa State is focused on is the here and the now. They have had opportunities in the past to reach the Big 12 title game, only to see them slip through the cracks.
