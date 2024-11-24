What did Matt Campbell have to say after Iowa State’s road win at Utah?
Matt Campbell had to answer all the tough questions about how his team would respond to adversity following back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Kansas.
But now, following back-to-back wins over Cincinnati and Utah, the Iowa State football team is right back where they want to be.
The Cyclones (9-2, 6-2) moved into a four-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with Arizona State, BYU and Colorado with one week of action remaining. A win next week at home vs. Kansas State sends Iowa State to the Big 12 title game.
Despite out-gaining Utah 405-223, the Cyclones didn’t have the win secured until a late drive that resulted in a Carson Hansen touchdown. The defense forced a long field goal and Rocco Becht was able to secure the win from victory formation, 31-28.
Here is what Campbell had to say during his post-game press conference after the win:
Matt Campbell on Iowa State’s win and using a trick play to defeat Utah:
“This is a team sport,” Campbell said. “You play harder for longer and I believe that is what wins. That’s what our kids have done and continue to show. We’ve had that in the backpocket for a little bit and thought ‘why not’ use it now? Put it on the line and see what happens. Carson made a great throw, Gabe (Burkle) a great catch and we had the ability to finish it off. At some point, you have to take a risk. Sometimes you have to put it all on the line. Everybody counted us out, but we didn’t flinch, didn’t waver, we just kept fighting.”
Matt Campbell on Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht:
“His ability to continue to have great resolve,” Campbell said. “Your team will go as the guy who has the ball in his hands all the time goes, and that guy has been that guy for us every single game for two years. His special sauce is his resiliency to overcome hard things. That’s a great defense (in Utah), the top defense in our country. The ability of our kids to keep battling (was key). They did a great job of handling that, especially Rocco.”
Matt Campbell on Iowa State’s go-ahead touchdown drive:
“You earn confidence,” Campbell said. “Everybody wants to give false confidence, but you have to earn the right to be confident. There is no false confidence in this sport. The kids have earned the right to be confidence. We had to earn it in Iowa City. We had to earn it vs. Central Florida. Shoot, we had to earn it vs. Cincinnati. And we had to earn it (Saturday night). One play, one moment, one situation at a time. The kids have bought into that and I appreciate the leadership of our team.”
Matt Campbell on the play of his defense and special teams:
“I hope when all is said and one that unwavering is the story this group gets to write,” Campbell said. “They have the pen and can continue to write the story, and I hope they continue to write it like that. The (fumbled) punt and the pick-6 are fluky plays. Nobody has been better in the country as of late returning kicks than Jaylin Noel. We have the ability to have resilience.”
