Where will Iowa State football play in the 2024-25 bowl season?
While the feeling might seem like the season is over after a loss to Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference title game Saturday, the Iowa State football team still has one game left this season.
The Cyclones (10-3), who earned their first-ever 10-win season in this year, will play in a bowl game.
But where?
Reports over the past few weeks have had Iowa State and Matt Campbell headed to the Pop-Tarts Bowl where they will meet a team from the ACC. That now appears almost a guarantee.
The Pop-Tarts Bowl takes place December 28 live on ABC from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. CT and became a viral sensation last year with the use of Pop-Tarts as an edible mascot.
With the ACC title game yet to be played Saturday night between SMU and Clemson, reports have the Pop-Tarts Bowl grabbing Miami to meet Iowa State. The Hurricanes were in the College Football Playoffs until a loss last week to Syracuse knocked them not only from the CFP, but the ACC championship game.
Miami features Heisman contender Cam Ward, but the future NFL draft pick has yet to make it known if he will compete in the postseason for the Hurricanes.
