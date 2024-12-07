Live updates, score: Iowa State, Arizona State putting on an old-fashioned shootout early in Dallas
The Iowa State football team plays for the first Big 12 Conference championship in program history on Saturday.
Following a three-game win streak to end the season, the No. 16 Cyclones (10-2) get their second shot at the league title when they take on No. 15 Arizona State (10-2).
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. central time from AT&T Stadium just outside of Dallas, Texas. The game will air live on ABC.
Check out our live updates with in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Iowa State vs. Arizona State in the Big 12 Conference championship game:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Second Quarter Live Updates
Missed field goal: The drive stalls out on a questionable no pass interference call on third-and-8, and Kyle Konrardy is unable to connect from 46 yards out. Iowa State did give its defense some time to rest on the extended drive, but they trail 17-10 with just over five to go before half.
What a catch! Jayden Higgins hauls in a perfectly placed throw just over the shoulder from Rocco Becht for 17 yards and a first down. Higgins just had to put his hands out and keep his feet in for the catch.
Old-school football: Iowa State is lining up with two tight ends and a fullback, which to some watching, might seem so weird. This is what football used to be like before the implement of uptempo and passing it all over the field. And for the Cyclones, it is working, as they are moving the ball down the field.
Five possessions, five scores: So far, defense has been optional in the Big 12 title game, at least between the 20s. We have had five possessions so far in the game and five scores, with three touchdowns and two field goals so far.
Arizona State touchdown: We have another score, as Skattebo easily takes it in from three yards out after a nice 14-yard run by Leavitt, putting Arizona State up 17-10 with 10:49 to go. The Sun Devils went 75 yards on five plays, with all but nine of that being on the ground. Skattebo with 50 yards on the drive as he is averaging over 12 per carry.
Skattebo unstoppable: Cam Skattebo takes the entire Iowa State defense down the field for 47 yards, showing off his power and speed on the same play. Arizona State deep inside ISU territory as we go under 12 in the quarter. He has 66 yards after contact and 82 already on the ground.
Field goal Iowa State! An incredible drive by the Cyclones results in a 36-yard field goal, as Kyle Konrardy ties it at 10-all with 13:51 left in the second. Much like the opening drive, the Arizona State defense has to feel like this was a win limiting the Cyclones to three. Following several big plays, a flag and a negative pass play ended the series.
First Quarter Live Updates
End of first quarter: Arizona State 10, Iowa State 7
Marching down the field! Iowa State is getting receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel involved, as both have caught passes on this drive to move the ball inside the ASU 10 as the first quarter expires. Becht is 4-for-5 on this drive for 62 yards.
Oh, this is gonna be wild! On the first play from scrimmage for the Cyclones, Becht hits Jayden Higgins for 19 yards. It definitely feels like we have a classic Big 12 wild west shootout on our hands early in Dallas.
Arizona State touchdown: After the huge 63-yard pass play from Leavitt to Stovall on fourth-and-1 from the ASU 34, the Sun Devils take the lead back on a Leavitt 3-yard TD run, making it 10-7 with 2:46 to go. We have had three possessions and three scores in what many felt would be a defensive battle. Time to see if that side of the ball can adjust and figure out the offenses.
Along with the big pass play, the drive was saved by Skattebo. Lined up as the QB, Skattebo tried to take off before getting pressured. Instead of a 17-yard loss, he was able to throw the ball away and avoid a penalty or a pick. The look on ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham's face after he threw the ball was definitely priceless.
Arizona State takes risk: The Sun Devils, on fourth-and-1, connect between Sam Leavitt and Melquan Stovall for 63 yards. Stovall got well behind the entire Cyclone defense, who were all expecting run as the ball was on the ASU 34.
Complete drive: Iowa State’s first possession covered 75 yards over 11 plays, taking up five-plus minutes off the clock. The Cyclones had 33 yards passing and 24 yards rushing, taking advantage of several Arizona State flags. Aba Sama III ran for 12 yards, Rocco Becht had 33 yards passing and Carson Hansen caught three balls for 21 with the score.
Touchdown Iowa State! After another flag on Arizona State, Becht with a perfect play action to find Hansen all alone as he gets into the end zone on a 3-yard pass for a touchdown. Iowa State takes the 7-3 lead with 6:30 to go in the first quarter. Becht was 5-for-6 for 33 yards on the drive as Hansen caught three passes for 21 yards. Maybe a little bit of a taste of their own medicine for Arizona State, as they use star RB Skattebo out of the backfield as well.
Cyclones marching! Behind a solid mix of run and pass, along with a key personal foul, Iowa State is nearing the Arizona State goalline with the chance to take the lead or at least tie the game up. Rocco Becht has completed four of his first five passes while Aba Sama III, Carson Hansen and Becht all have positive runs.
Arizona State field goal: Following the big run on the first play by Cam Skattebo, the Iowa State defense - much like it has all season - buckles down, forcing a field goal attempt. Carston Kieffer gives Arizona State a 3-0 lead with a 32-yard field goal, but considering how the drive started, you have to give that a win for the Cyclones. The Sun Devils covered 60 yards on seven plays, including a 22-yard pass from Sam Leavitt to Melquan Stovall.
Big play Cam: Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo takes the first handoff of the game and breaks free for 28 yards. Skattebo has explosive speed mixed with the ability to run defenders over.
Pregame Updates
Iowa State and Arizona State have arrived at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and both ar ready for war. The Cyclones and Sun Devils have both defied preseason predictions, as Iowa State was picked in the middle of the pack while Arizona State was dead-last.
During ESPN’s College Gameday program, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained how the game could be decided. Saban pointed out Iowa State’s defense has surrendered big plays all year, with it being noted that they have allowed more this season than the previous three combined.
Saban also broke film down on how the Cyclones need to stack the box in order to contain Cam Skattebo, the All-American candidate running back for the Sun Devils.
As for picks, Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet was the guest picker and selected Arizona State to win the Big 12. Saban and Pat McAfee also picked the Sun Devils while Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit went with Iowa State, noting Rocco Becht is the difference.
