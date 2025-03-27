Who would be Iowa State’s spring game opponent if they played one?
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has caused some serious waves in the college football world with his idea to play an actual opponent in a spring game instead of just an inter-squad scrimmage.
Now, more and more teams are even going away from doing a game of any sort, opting instead to provide fans with a glorified practice session. But it seems like some are catching on and agreeing with Sanders.
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy thinks renewing Bedlam with Oklahoma would be a great idea during the spring. That now makes two Big 12 Conference schools interested in the change.
Gundy believes using the NFL method of holding a practice with multiple teams would make for interesting viewing. Currently, NCAA bylaws do not allow for it to happen, as ESPN reported.
In Gundy’s layout, it would be the Cowboys and Sooners coming together for one spring meeting. They would split the ticket gate, putting the proceeds toward NIL.
Many teams such as Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC have opted to cancel spring games entirely, with Iowa State’s Matt Campbell leaning in that direction. But what if Gundy’s idea took off and came to fruition? Who would make for an ideal opponent to scrimmage against the Cyclones?
How about Nebraska? The distance would make it doable for both teams and they do not play each other like Iowa State and Iowa. The Cyclones wouldn’t really get much in terms of headlines sharing a date with FCS Northern Iowa, but the Huskers would generate plenty of interest from the old-guard and fans of the Big 8 days.
Just a thought to ponder as spring football arrives and we wait until the fall for the real games to kick off.