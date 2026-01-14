How to Watch Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks in Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones will be heading on the road in the Big 12 for their toughest test yet in the conference against the Kansas Jayhawks.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Iowa State Cyclones, who are a perfect 16-0 and ranked number two in the nation. This is a team that has exceeded all expectations, but there is reason to believe that they will be able to sustain that success.

On the defensive end of the court, this team is elite. With excellent guards in Tamin Lipsey and Killyan Toure, they set the tone on that end of the court and make things very challenging for opponents to get comfortable on offense.

Furthermore, while the defense is elite as expected, it has been the offense that has surprised many. Joshua Jefferson is having a National Player of the Year caliber season, and Milan Momcilovic is one of the best shooters in the country so far.

While things are going very well for the program, they are going to be tested on Tuesday night against the Jayhawks on the road. Allen Fieldhouse is never an easy place to play and while Kansas might not have found their groove yet, they will be hungry for a win. Here’s how to watch the exciting matchup.

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Kansas Jayhawks

When: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 9:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN

Where: Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence, KS)

Coming into the matchup, it is not often to see the Jayhawks as an underdog at home. However, that shows the caliber of team that the Cyclones have this year, in addition to some of the struggles of Kansas.

Overall, the Jayhawks have an 11-5 record and are 1-2 in the Big 12 conference games this year. With two early conference losses, it is imperative for the Jayhawks to try to win this game, and they will undoubtedly be giving Iowa State their best shot.

Star freshman guard Darryn Peterson is going to be a player for the Cyclones to keep an eye on in this one. He has missed some time due to injury this year, but when healthy, he can be one of the most prolific scorers in the country. Toure will undoubtedly get the assignment against him, and that should be fun to watch.

Overall, this will not be an easy game for Iowa State on the road. However, if they can go into Kansas and come away with a win, it will further prove their legitimacy as a contender.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: