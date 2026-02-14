How to Watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones in Massive Big 12 Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones will be hosting the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the weekend.

Earlier this week, the Cyclones might have got caught in a bit of a look ahead spot against the TCU Horned Frogs. Despite being somewhat of a significant favorite on the road, Iowa State was unable to get the job done and it ended up being one of their worst offensive performances of the season.

In the loss, the Cyclones were sloppy with the basketball, turning it over far too much. Furthermore, they were outclassed on the glass and also weren't efficient shooting from the field. Another key area that is emerging as a major weakness for the team is their free throw shooting. They were terrible from the line against the Horned Frogs and that is something that has to be better against good opponents.

Now, the team will be getting set for a massive matchup against the Jayhawks. Here’s how to watch what should be a really exciting game on Saturday afternoon.

Who: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 1:00 PM ET

Television: ABC

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

As quite possibly the best game of the week, all eyes are going to be on Iowa State and Kansas in this one. This will be the second time that the teams have met this year, with the first game going to the Jayhawks. That game was the first loss of the campaign for the Cyclones, who were on a 16-game winning streak at the time.

Iowa State was favored in that matchup with the Jayhawks not playing their best basketball at the time. However, that win might have been the one that has sparked the program. This week, Kansas was able to secure their best win of the year, dethroning the undefeated Arizona Wildcats at home.

In that game, the Jayhawks’ star freshman Darryn Peterson didn’t play because of an illness, and they still got the job done. This is a program that has proven they can win with or without their top player and have been moving up in the rankings of late.

With a massive game coming up on Monday as well for the Cyclones against the Houston Cougars, this will be a game that they need to have. Iowa State can ill-afford to lose two straight again this year and should have revenge on their mind from the earlier loss.

