This Potential Flaw Could Hold Iowa State Cyclones Back From Being Title Contender

The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off their third loss of the season to the TCU Horned Frogs in a game that was not pretty for the program.

For most of the year, the Cyclones have been one of the best teams in college basketball. With just three losses and a winning streak of 16 games and, most recently, five games, the team is having a ton of success right now.

Due to Iowa State having one of the best campaigns in the history of the program so far, expectations have drastically changed. While they might have come into the season hoping to be a contender in the Big 12, this is a team that has Final Four potential now.

Even though they are extremely talented and could make a run in March, there are a lot of great teams around the country, and no team is perfect. The Cyclones do have a potential flaw that could cost them in a close game down the stretch.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a key area that could hold the Cyclones back in their quest to contend for a spot in the Final Four, and that was their lack of playmaking from the guard position.

Will Offensive Guard Play Doom Iowa State?

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the backcourt of the Cyclones is one of the best in the country, it is a fair point that they might not be the most dynamic when it comes to getting a bucket on their own in crunch time. Freshman Killyan Toure, at this stage of his young career, has exceeded expectations as a defender, but still has a lot of work to do for his offensive game.

As the senior leader of the team, Lipsey is the one who would have to carry the weight of having to make a basket or take over a game down the stretch. The talented guard is one of the best in the country, but he wouldn’t be considered a closer or someone who is going to be taking over a game.

Offensively, Iowa State has been at its best with the ball moving around the court, and they have been a very unselfish team. However, there could come a point with the game on the line that they need a guard to be a playmaker and get his own shot. Lipsey is very talented, but he is a bit unproven in that area.

