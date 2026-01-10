How to Watch Oklahoma State Cowboys vs Iowa State Cyclones in Big 12 Matchup

The Iowa State Cyclones will be back at home on a bit of a quick turnaround for their third conference game of the season.

It has been a great start to the year for the Cyclones on the hardwood. They have started the campaign with a 15-0 record, which is the best start in the history of the program. Coming into conference play, Iowa State was playing very well, and they have continued that so far.

In their first game, they were able to blow out the West Virginia Mountaineers at home, and they followed that up with an impressive win on the road against the Baylor Bears. Winning road games in the Big 12 is never an easy task, and despite not being at their best against the Bears, they still won by 10 points.

Now, they will be returning home as a sizable favorite to face the Cowboys. Quick turnarounds are never easy, but the Cyclones are the better team in this one. Here’s how to watch the matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Who: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 4:00 PM ET

Television: ESPN2

Where: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, IA)

While Iowa State will be coming into the game undefeated, the Cowboys aren’t too far behind with an impressive 13-2 record. However, while the Cyclones have some amazing signature wins this season, Oklahoma State does as well. This is a program that has won against some good teams, and they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What the Cyclones will have to be extremely mindful of is the pace of this game. The Cowboys play at one of the fastest paces in the country. While it is easier to control the pace of play at home, Iowa State must be mindful not to get into a complete track meet with Oklahoma State.

In addition to their fast pace, the Cowboys are also good at getting to the free-throw line. This is an area that hasn’t been a strength of Iowa State and could be an advantage for Oklahoma State.

Despite the Cowboys playing well this year so far, the Cyclones should be able to come away with a win in this one. Iowa State will be looking for their star guard Tamin Lipsey to lead them to another win coming off one of his best games of the campaign. If the talented senior can control the pace of play, Iowa State will be in a good position for a win.

