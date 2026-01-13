Iowa State Cyclones Must Slow Down Kansas Jayhawks' Star Freshman to Stay Perfect

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for the most challenging conference game of the season thus far on the road against the Kansas Jayhawks. With it being a potentially challenging matchup, they will be focused on trying to stop one of their star players.

It has been a fantastic start to the season for the Cyclones. With a 16-0 record, they are number two in the nation and appear to be a true contender for a National Title. There are a lot of things to like about Iowa State on both ends of the court, with an elite defense and an offense that has surprised many.

Their star trio of Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, and Joshua Jefferson has been one of the best in the country, and all three are going to be in the conversation to be All-Americans this year.

While the star trio has received a lot of attention, the depth and role players on the team are also quite good. This is a really talented team from top to bottom, and they will be looking to keep their undefeated record alive. Even though Kansas might not be playing as well as they usually do, they are at home and have one of the best young players in the nation.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger recently spoke with William Seals of On3 and highlighted the challenges that guarding a player like Darryn Peterson of Kansas will present to the team.

“He’s an amazing dynamic scorer, playmaker. I mean, he shoots it so well, gets in the paint at will, makes such hard shots, he's a competitor. I mean, he’s a guy that even when you watch on the summer circuit, and you see him play, a lot of guys that have his acclaim draw a crowd.”

Slowing Down Peterson Will be Key

Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The talented freshman guard has battled some injuries this season, but when he is healthy, he has been perfect. So far this campaign, he is averaging 22.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. With a scoring average of over 20 points per game, Peterson has been able to do it relatively efficiently as well, shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

Peterson is the type of player who can take over a game and who poses an interesting challenge for the Cyclones. What will be fun to watch is the likely matchup between Killyan Toure and Peterson. Toure has been a great defender as a freshman and might have the length and speed to bother him a bit.

This will undoubtedly be a fun matchup to watch, and if Iowa State can slow down Peterson offensively, they will have an excellent chance to move to 17-0 this year.

