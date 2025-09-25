Iowa State Cyclones Now Looking Up at Big 12 Rival in PFF's Latest Top 25 Rankings
Through the first four weeks of the 2025 college football season, it was the Iowa State Cyclones who were the cream of the crop in the Big 12.
After defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 0 in Ireland, they staked an early claim to being the No. 1 team in the conference. Defeating their rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, in Week 2 helped solidify that proclamation.
Heading into their Week 4 bye, the Cyclones were the only team with four victories in the country. A 4-0 record, they were considered the favorites in the Big 12 based on projections. Alas, that no longer seems to be the case.
Last weekend, a huge Big 12 matchup was held between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Utah Utes. It was a game not only Iowa State had interest in, but also plenty of fans and schools around the country. In the Big Noon kickoff game, a national audience witnessed a blowout.
Iowa State Falls Behind Texas Tech in PFF Rankings
The Red Raiders went on the road and defeated the Utes handily, 34-10. That has led to Texas Tech now shooting ahead of the Cyclones in all sorts of projections and top 25 rankings. PFF is one outlet where that has occurred.
Iowa State dropped from No. 15 to No. 16 as a result of being idle. Being disrespected has been a theme for the team this year. Meanwhile, the Red Raiders have gone from unranked by Max Chadwick to No. 13 courtesy of their huge road win.
The programs won’t be facing off against each other in the regular season. But, there is a good chance they could be on a collision course for a Big 12 championship game matchup if they keep playing as well as they have been.
Of course, that is a long way away. Matt Campbell and his squad have a lot of work to do before even thinking about potential championship games. And that starts this weekend, hosting the Arizona Wildcats at Jack Trice Stadium in a matchup of two undefeated teams.
A second Big 12 victory would go a long way toward the Cyclones solidifying their status as a top dog in the conference. Texas Tech is one bye this week and will get a chance to rest after their huge victory last weekend.
The Red Raiders are far from the only team that Iowa State will be keeping an eye on. The TCU Horned Frogs and BYU Cougars also found their way into the AP Poll, coming in at Nos. 24 and 25 after impressive Week 4 performances.