Iowa State Cyclones Star Added to Prestigious Julius Erving Award Watch List

With the Iowa State Cyclones enjoying a bit of an easy week with just one game, some of their players have recently been receiving some recognition for their play so far.

It has undoubtedly been one of the best seasons in the history of the program for the Cyclones so far. Through 22 games, the team has a record of 20-2 and are currently ranked seventh in the country. With the strong start to the year, they are currently projected to be a two-seed in the NCAA tournament, which would be a great accomplishment in itself.

Even though it has been a team effort to get off to the great start that they have, Iowa State has been led by their stars. Recently, junior forward Milan Momcilovic was named to the Julius Erving Award watch list. This award goes to the best small forward in the country, and it is a massive honor for him to be considered.

Momcilovic Up For Prestigious Award

Being named to the midseason watch list for the Julius Erving Award, which goes to the best small forward in the country, is a massive honor for Momcilovic. The junior has clearly worked extremely hard at improving his game and has been the best shooter in the country this year.

So far, he is averaging 18.6 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 54% from three-point range. With the standout scorer averaging four made three-pointers per game, he has not only been efficient but has the volume as well.

Being placed on the watch list is a great indication of the campaign that he is having, and there have been some great recent players to win the award. Last year, it was Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg taking home the honor. The year prior, Dalton Knecht from the Tennessee Volunteers won the award.

Momcilovic will be joining teammate Tamin Lipsey, who was named to the watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which goes to the best point guard in the country. Undoubtedly, power forward Joshua Jefferson will likely be following his two teammates when the watch list for his position comes out.

Overall, while it will be a tall task to take home the honor, Momcilovic has been one of the best scorers and shooters in the country. He will certainly have a chance to continue to impress over the next month and perhaps can surprise some people more.

