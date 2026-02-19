Iowa State Cyclones Star Surprisingly Drops Out of First Round in NBA Mock Draft

The Iowa State Cyclones are playing some excellent basketball of late, with two marquee wins over the course of a couple of days. With a loaded roster, they have their eyes set on accomplishing some great things.

Coming into the campaign, the Cyclones were projected once again to be a contender and a solid team under T.J. Otzelberger. The head coach has really helped change the program back around, and they have been very consistent with him taking over.

This season, a number of players have been able to exceed expectations. The team has had a star trio emerge, with some really solid depth behind them. A few freshmen have also been able to make an impact early for the program, proving that the future can be bright.

As March approaches, so does the end of the season and the career for some of the players. However, with the talent on the roster, some players are going to be looking to play at the next level.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report recently released his most recent NBA mock draft. In it, Iowa State star Joshua Jefferson has slipped out of the first round.

Jefferson Drop a Surprise

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the senior forward was expected to be a solid player for the team this year, nobody could have expected the jump in production that he has been able to accomplish. As a transfer from St. Mary’s and in his second year with the program, he has become one of the best players in the country this season.

This campaign, he is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. At the power forward position, Jefferson’s ability to be a passer could arguably be his greatest strength. It is not often that a front-court player is able to handle the ball and also have the court vision that he does.

Despite being one of the best players in the country, a drop for Jefferson is a bit surprising. While his scoring stats have taken a bit of a dip lately, he has still been an impact player. What is undoubtedly going to hurt his draft stock is his age. NBA teams frequently overlook four-year college players because of their age, and sometimes that ends up being a mistake.

Jefferson has a plethora of experience under his belt and is still an improving player for the Cyclones. While he might not become a star at the next level, he is deserving of being a first-round pick.