Joshua Jefferson Extends Incredible Streak in Win Over Houston Cougars

If the Iowa State Cyclones had any doubters remaining, they likely had their minds changed after the performance they put forth on Big Monday at Hilton Coliseum.

The Cyclones welcomed the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars to Ames for a big-time matchup. Coming off a victory over the Kansas Jayhawks, who were ranked No. 9 at the time, the fan base was ready for another marquee game on national television.

They got exactly that, with Iowa State pulling off an impressive come-from-behind victory. Trailing by 10 with 7:09 remaining, the Cyclones would end the game on a 17-4 run to come away victorious.

One of the main contributors was Joshua Jefferson, who scored a team-high 12 points in the victory. That extended his incredible streak of double-digit scoring games to 32, which is the third longest in the country.

Joshua Jefferson a consistent source of offense for Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives with the ball around Baylor Bears center Caden Powell (44) during the first half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Feb. 7, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time that Jefferson failed to score at least 10 points in a game was March 1, 2025, when the Cyclones blew out the Arizona Wildcats, 84-67. He had only eight points in the game, shooting one of five from the field.

That was the fifth-worst shooting percentage that he has had in a single game that he played at least 10 minutes in during his collegiate career. Amongst games that he was a starter in, it was the third-lowest shooting percentage.

Jefferson has come a long way in his career. Part of the reason that he remained with Iowa State for a second season was his desire to be the go-to player on a team, to showcase that he had what he took to be that kind of leader.

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger sold him on the Cyclones being the right place for him to achieve those goals, and thus far, he has certainly been correct.

Jefferson is a contender for the National Player of the Year Award, behind only Cameron Boozer of the Duke Blue Devils in some rankings. The Duke freshman is his main competition for the Karl Malone Award as well, given to the best power forward in the country.

The Iowa State star was also named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award midseason watchlist. He will assuredly be in the running for Big 12 Player of the Year and other conference awards and accolades as well.

Jefferson has stepped up whenever the team has needed him, stuffing the stat sheet. In addition to his impressive scoring numbers, averaging 16.5 points per game, he is grabbing 7.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 31.5 minutes per contest.

