Iowa State Cyclones Thriving in Key Area Has Help Them Rise in Power Rankings
The Iowa State Cyclones have started up the college basketball season on a positive note, with the program off to a 4-0 start.
Even though the Cyclones might not have had the most demanding schedule to begin the year, there is a lot to like about how the program has been performing. With a potent offense and an elite defense so far, Iowa State is shaping up to be a true contender in the Big 12.
While the schedule might have been a tad on the easier side so far, they were imposing in their victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. However, with just that win against a Power Four school, their recognition nationally hasn’t been all that strong.
There will be plenty of time and massive games on the schedule for the Cyclones to prove just how good they could be, and that is going to start soon. However, their national perception did improve just a bit, even though the ranking could have been higher.
Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently wrote about the Cyclones moving up one spot in ESPN’s basketball power rankings from 18th to 17th.
Cyclones Move Up Slightly
It was a mostly quiet week for Iowa State on the hardwood with just one game on Monday against Stonehill. In a game that they were expected to win by a lot and have a strong showing, they were able to do just that.
One of the biggest strengths of the program so far has been their defense. While the team is generally strong in this area, they have taken it to a new level so far this season. With one of the best defenses in the country so far this campaign, the Cyclones will be hoping to keep that level of success up.
While the schedule hasn’t been overly complex yet, that will be changing starting on Monday. Iowa State will be heading to Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament, in which they will be facing the St. John’s Red Storm and Creighton Bluejays. This tournament will really put the Cyclones to the test, and this will be an excellent time to see what the program is made of.
Even though the ranking of 17th feels a little low, Iowa State’s soft schedule is likely a reason for that. That will all be changing in the coming week, and some wins against quality opponents could see them surge in the rankings.