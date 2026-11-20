The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for an important game on Friday night against the UCF Knights, and their star running back will have his eyes set on moving up a single-season leaderboard.

On Friday night, the Cyclones are going to have a chance to become bowl-eligible with a win over UCF. With a 5-5 record and 3-4 record in the Big 12, Iowa State being in the position that they are currently is impressive.

This was a roster that was completely decimated in the transfer portal, and head coach Jimmy Rogers had to build it back from the ground up. Despite some believing this was going to be the worst team in the conference, Iowa State has blown past those expectations.

While the team has had a ton of success, they have been led by star running back Aiden Flora. The talented sophomore was one of the few players who actually stayed with the team, and it has paid dividends.

Flora Has Chance to Move Up Leaderboard

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) runs the football against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With 1,335 rushing yards entering the game, the star running back of Iowa State currently ranks eighth in program history in single-season rushing yards. Flora is certainly going to be moving into at least seventh on the list, with Mike Warren being just four yards ahead of him from the 2015 season.

However, while moving up one spot is virtually a guarantee, he will have a chance to do more. In sixth place, Darren Davis’ 1,388 rushing yards from the 1999 season hold that spot.

With Flora just over 50 yards away from that mark, Davis’ spot in sixth place can also be in jeopardy. Furthermore, with moving up two spots being likely, Flora will have his eyes set on Breece Hall for fifth in this game.

Back in 2021, Hall was able to total 1,472 yards on the ground. This is a number that is certainly reachable with how Flora has been playing this season, and getting into the top five with one regular season game and potentially a bowl game would be a great accomplishment.

Assuming the Cyclones do end up playing two more games after their matchup against the UCF Knights, Flora will have a real chance to get into the top three of most rushing yards in a single season for Iowa State.

Chasing down Troy Davis’ two 2,000-yard seasons will be a challenge, but regardless, it has been a great season for the sophomore back of the Cyclones.