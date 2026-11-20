The Iowa State Cyclones are coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bearcats that has put them in a solid position with two games left to play. In those final two games, the goal will be to win at least one and become bowl-eligible. In what is expected to be a close game, the Cyclones will have a chance to do that on Friday night.

In a rare Friday night game, Iowa State will be on the road facing the UCF Knights. The Cyclones have exceeded most expectations this year, and making a bowl game after all of the roster turnover and coaching staff changes that they have had would be extremely impressive.

With the Knights and the Kansas State Wildcats being the final two games, they will have a good chance of making a bowl game a reality.

For the Cyclones, they are a team that has found their key to success, and that is running back Aiden Flora. Despite being a walk-on and just being a special teams player last year, he has now emerged as one of the best running backs not only in the Big 12, but the entire country.

As Iowa State seeks to win this game, the recipe for success is pretty simple.

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Let Flora Cook

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) strikes the Heisman Pose after scoring against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As without a doubt the best player on the team, the goal for the Cyclones should be to establish Flora early and let him control this game. Against the Bearcats, Iowa State featured him early, and he did not disappoint.

In that win, he totaled 216 rushing yards on 28 carries. Flora was able to find the end zone three times, and he averaged 7.7 yards per carry. It was the third time this season that he was able to eclipse the 200-yard mark and also the fifth time in which he has been over 175 yards on the ground.

As expected when Flora goes for that many yards, the Cyclones are 4-1 when he’s over 175 and 3-0 when he’s over 200. The recipe for success for the team is pretty clear, and that is to get him going.

For Iowa State, if they are able to get a strong game from their star running back on a short week, they are going to be in a great spot to get a win. This is an even matchup, but the Cyclones will have arguably the best player on the field, and that is a major boost.