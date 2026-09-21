Aiden Flora's Breakout Performance is Encouraging for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones were able to pick up an impressive win against Bowling Green on Saturday, and the team should be happy with how they performed.

Coming into Week 3, the Cyclones were hopeful to get back on track following a tough loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. Even though Iowa State might not have been able to win that game, they did prove that they can compete with a top 25 team on the road.

With a much easier matchup against Bowling Green at home, the Cyclones were able to take advantage. Iowa State was a significant favorite in the game, and they were able to showcase why.

Pretty much in all facets of the game, Iowa State was able to dominate. The special teams were fantastic, the defense was great, and the offense had their best performance of the year as well.

What was really key for the team was their ability to get going on the ground. In the first two games of the season, this was a unit that really didn’t find their stride. However, in Week 3, it was a memorable performance for the team on the ground. One of the key contributors for the team was Aiden Flora, who had the best game of his career.

Flora Has Breakout Performance

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks a tackle by a Bowling Green defender during the second quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As one of the few players to remain with the program following the departure of Matt Campbell, Flora was set for a major role increase. Last season, he was an excellent punt returner, and one of the first things that Jimmy Rogers did was make him a scholarship player.

Due to both Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III leaving, it was Flora who was slated to be the starting running back. Even though the results were a bit mixed in his first two games, he had a breakout performance on Saturday.

In the win, Flora totaled 194 rushing yards on just 12 carries with two touchdowns on the ground. It was the best game in his young career on the ground, and he also continued to be a threat on special teams. Flora was able to return a punt for a touchdown as well.

As the Cyclones get set for their Big 12 opener next week against the Utah Utes, the team will need Flora to continue to play at a high level. The passing attack has still yet to really get going, and they will be relying on him to continue to play well.