Iowa State Football 3 Biggest Stars From Win Over Bowling Green

The Iowa State Cyclones looked fantastic in their Week 3 matchup against the Bowling Green Falcons at Jack Trice Stadium.

After losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 2, 16-13, the Cyclones were motivated to get back into the win column, and they did so in dominant fashion. Iowa State ran Bowling Green out of Ames, winning 55-7.

The Cyclones looked great in every facet of the game, picking up an impressive victory ahead of their Big 12 schedule beginning next week against the Utah Utes. To accomplish such an impressive victory, Iowa State had several players step up and produce at an incredibly high level.

Here are three of the biggest stars for the Cyclones in the win over the Falcons.

Running back Cameron Pettaway

Iowa State punt returner Cameron Pettaway (0) runs with the ball for a touchdown during a kick return against Bowling Green during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Further down the depth chart at running back than most people thought he would be coming into the season, Cameron Pettaway had a great game against this former team despite limited opportunities.

His versatility was on full display, carrying the ball four times on offense while adding a team-high three receptions. He had 39 total yards on offense, but made his presence felt on special teams.

Pettaway took a kick return to the house for a 100-yard touchdown, scoring for the first time with Iowa State. Being deployed in so many roles and producing is why Pettaway was on some award watchlists coming into the season.

Linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7) celebrates after stopping the Bowling Green offense on third down during the first quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a big freshman year under head coach Jimmy Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit with the Washington State Cougars, Sullivan Schlimgen followed them to the Cyclones to continue his career.

He has picked up right where he left off, making an impact on defense. The team’s leading tackler coming into Week 3, the dynamic linebacker added five more to his total, finishing one behind fellow linebacker Carson Willich for the team lead in the contest.

Schlimgen added one tackle for loss and recovered a fumble. He is proving to be a key part of this defense, someone who is capable of making a weekly impact in every facet.

Running back Aiden Flora

Iowa State running back Aiden Flora (21) breaks a tackle by a Bowling Green defender during the second quarter on Sept. 19, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The biggest star of the game was Aiden Flora, who was viewed as a breakout candidate coming into the season and is living up to that. He was mostly a one-man show against the Hawkeyes and carried that momentum into this week’s game against the Falcons.

Flora was a big play machine, scoring two rushing touchdowns of 62 and 41 yards. He added a third touchdown on a punt return that he took 66 yards to the house. Last year, Flora proved capable of making an impact on special teams; now he is doing so as the leadback.

Flora had 12 carries for 194 yards and two scores, adding two receptions for 10 yards. In addition to his special teams prowess, he certainly looks likely to receive some awards this week.