As the Iowa State Cyclones prepare for their final regular season game, the team received some excellent news about their star running back Aiden Flora.

Even though it is still the regular season, it was a bit of a surprise to see Flora announce he was going to be returning to the program in 2027. This is a monumental deal for the Cyclones, and they are going to have one of the best running backs in the nation returning for next season.

While Iowa State isn’t a National Title contender, keeping Flora sends a major message and a very good one for the program.

Flora Staying Changes Narrative for Cyclones

Nov 20, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) carries the ball during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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With Flora electing to stay with Iowa State, it is a massive win for the program. It was less than a year ago when Matt Campbell elected to take the job at Penn State and left the Cyclones in shambles. However, a lot of credit has to go to Jimmy Rogers and the coaching staff for being able to get things back on track so quickly.

Iowa State easily could have been one of the worst teams in a Power Four conference this year with all of the talent that they lost. However, they are one win away from being bowl-eligible and have been able to find ways to win games in the conference.

A major reason for their success has been the play of their star running back. There weren’t too many players that stayed with Iowa State following the departure of Matt Campbell.

Flora was one of the ones that did decide to stay, and it ended up being great for both him and the program. With players like Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III leaving, it opened up the door for Flora to become the starting running back.

This was a big opportunity for the sophomore, and he took it and ran. So far this season, Flora has had one of the best years in the history of the program for a running back, and has eclipsed 1,500 yards on the ground. Now, with Flora already announcing that he is going to be staying, that is a major win for the program.

Flora is one of the best running backs in football, and his staying will be good when it comes to recruiting and also working the transfer portal. Overall, Flora staying is going to be great for the Cyclones, and the outlook for the program in 2027 is going to be a good one.