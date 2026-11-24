The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their final game of the regular season against the Kansas State Wildcats. As the team prepares for that matchup, they have received some excellent news for next season.

Even though the Cyclones are coming off a bad loss to the UCF Knights, the team has had a good year so far and is one win away from being bowl-eligible. That is not something many people expected that they would be able to accomplish this season, but Iowa State has found ways to win games and be competitive in the Big 12.

While coming into the season, it was hard to figure out what the identity of the team was going to be; this has clearly been a team focused on running the football. Fortunately, they have arguably the best running back in the nation in Aiden Flora, and he has made his decision on next season already.

Flora Staying With Iowa State

LOYAL SON FOREVER TRUE! With God as my guide & my love for the Iowa State football team & Cyclone Nation, I’ve made the decision to stay home! Go Cyclones & Happy Thanksgiving!@cyclonefb @cycloneath @iowastateu @isucycloneclub @isualum pic.twitter.com/CkjqvnpWTP — Aiden Flora (@FloraAiden) November 23, 2026

Even though there is still at least one more game to play for the Cyclones this season, it is amazing for the program to see the announcement that Flora is going to be back with the team for the 2027 season.

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As a walk-on, Flora didn’t factor in much on offense as a freshman but showcased that he was going to be a very good special teams player for the team.

Due to the team being absolutely gutted in the transfer portal when Matt Campbell left, Flora was one of the few players to stay with the team. Rogers wasted no time getting him a scholarship and making him a captain of this group, and the results have been fantastic.

Flora has not only emerged as the best player for the Cyclones, but he is the leading rusher in the entire nation. The impact that he has been able to have is rather impressive, and what is more impressive is that the team is able to keep him for the 2027 campaign.

This is a major win for Rogers and the program and highlights the excellent job that he is doing. By all accounts, the team has been able to exceed expectations this year, and Flora is a major reason why.

So far this season, he has totaled 1,506 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Furthermore, he has made some good passes in trick formations as well this season, proving that he is an excellent athlete and a great football player.

Flora announcing that he’s back is the best thing that could have happened for the program in 2027, and it will be fun to see how he finishes off the season.