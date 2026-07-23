Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Cyclones RB Cameron Pettaway

It’s going to be a big year for the Iowa State Cyclones‘ run game. After having a successful 2025 campaign on the ground, they now have a new face in town that looks to be the next big thing in Ames, IA.

His name is Cameron Pettaway, and he’s quite the player. As a freshman with the Bowling Green Falcons, he put together 365 yards on the ground, while adding 139 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

He also was a freshman All-American kick returner, finishing the year with 396 yards and a touchdown. His success came in many aspects of the game, which will be massively important next season.

Pettaway is going to be an intriguing piece to the team, and has an abundance of strengths. Those are his speed, ability to impact the game in many ways, and his youth. Pettaway absolutely flies down the field, especially during kick returns, showcasing speed that Iowa State will absolutely adore.

Like mentioned earlier, he is able to return kicks, play running back, and be a receiver, which will help the offense well in many different ways. Also, being a rising sophomore is perfect. He’s shown immense greatness, but of course, has room for improvement, which is great considering he still has an abundance of eligibility.

Room to Improve

Speaking of room for improvement though, Pettaway does have a few weaknesses that may be shown this season. Those are inconsistency, red zone struggles, and his potential role with Iowa State.

While Pettaway had a good season, a lot of his positives were shown in stints rather than consistent success each and every week. In addition, while he did total three touchdowns throughout the season, none came on the ground. Two were as a receiver, while one was a kick returner.

The reality is, Pettaway probably won’t be the main returner for the Cyclones next season, as Aiden Flora is likely to lock up that spot. That means Pettaway has to improve as a running back next season a lot.

Overall, Pettaway is a fast, dynamic player that can fulfil many roles for Iowa State. His potential is through the roof, while his room for improvement is very doable, creating a perfect balance that can help him succeed next season with the Cyclones. Now all he needs is an opportunity, whether it’s at running back, returner, or receiver. Pettaway just needs a chance to prove himself.