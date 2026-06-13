Three Impact Returners for Iowa State Football Next Season

The Iowa State Cyclones have a completely revamped roster.

After head coach Matt Campbell left along with most of the coaches and several players, it's clear that Iowa State is in a complete rebuild. Now, their team is full of transfers, with just a few impact returners going into next season.

Obviously, the majority of the Cyclones’ stars left in the transfer portal, but there were a few that decided to stay put for at least another season. And there should be a few that are still able to start next year.

Let’s take a look at three impact returners going into the 2026 season.

Kyle Konrardy

Iowa State Cyclones' kicker Kyle Konrardy (97) kicks the ball for a field goal against South Dakota during the second quarter quarter in the home game opening at Jack Trice Stadium on August 30, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is very obvious. Kyle Konrardy is a fan favorite, arguably the best player on the team, and a leader, too.

Admittedly, he does have work to do when it comes to being consistent, but there is no doubt that he shows up in the big moments. When it felt like everyone else had left, Konrardy stayed put, gaining tons of respect from the Iowa State faithful.

The talented kicker is quite the impact returner and has lots on his shoulders going into next season, as he may be one of the faces of the team.

Drew Surges

Drew Surges comes back for another year with the Cyclones, hoping to become a leader as well. Last season, he had 15 tackles and an interception as a safety, some solid numbers without a doubt.

Iowa State brought in star Braden Awls, who was expected to be an impact addition at safety, but unfortunately, he suffered an injury that will keep him out for the entire 2026 season. Surges now needs to step up as the team’s top safety and make things happen on the defensive side of the ball.

Dominic Overby

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Dominic Overby (11) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Dominic Overby isn’t necessarily a key player for the Cyclones, but he certainly will be an impactful one. As a potential third wide receiver, Overby needs to be a consistent option for Iowa State next season.

He has to be a leader in the locker room as well, as the likely two receivers above him, Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson, are both incoming transfers.

If he can help other players learn the ropes while also finding reps for himself, Overby could end up being not only one of the most important receivers on the team, but one of the most important players on the entire offense. Early in the season, his importance will be massive.