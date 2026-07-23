Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Cyclones WR Cody Jackson

The Iowa State Cyclones’ most intriguing wide receiver for the upcoming season is Cody Jackson.

Jackson spent his freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners, where he didn’t see the field much. He had just 45 yards throughout the season. After the campaign, he decided to move to the FBS level to play with the Tarleton State Texas, where he excelled.

Jackson had 1,289 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout two seasons with the squad, earning his way back to a power four roster. Now, he’s at Iowa State looking to help the Cyclones get back to a bowl game in 2026.

Jackson is currently the projected WR2 behind Omari Hayes, who’s coming from the Tulane Green Wave. But some are speculating that he can actually be the WR1 this year. Jackson certainly has more intrigue, but has to fulfil that potential to get the top spot on the depth chart.

Strengths:

Iowa State wide receiver Cody Jackson (13) celebrates with teammates during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has four strengths that prove what an important player he is. The first is his dominance at the FCS level, which proves that he can be a star on a roster if things go well. In addition, playing for a program like Oklahoma is valuable, even if he didn’t see the field much.

That could help him potentially be a leader in the locker room. Also, his play-style should fit the team well. He can be a short option or a deep threat, although the belief is that he’ll probably be the long guy more often than not. His versatility can be valuable this season.

Weakness:

He does have a weakness though, and that’s his lack of proven ability. I mentioned the word “intrigue” a few times already, but intrigue doesn’t mean expected success, but potential capabilities. Jackson has done great at the FCS level, but he’s yet to prove himself on an FBS roster thus far.

With that being said though, it’s tough to get on the field as a freshman for the Sooners, so you can’t blame him too much for it. A couple positive performances early in the season can help boost his confidence through the roof.

Overall, there are reasons to be very high on Jackson, and he could be an impact player for the team next season. If he can get over the hump of performances against proven teams, Jackson will certainly become one of the cornerstones to the current state as well as future of Iowa State football.