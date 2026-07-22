Analyzing Strengths and Weaknesses of Iowa State Star Receiver Omari Hayes

Throughout the offseason, everyone has been talking about the Iowa State Cyclones’ new quarterback, Jaylen Raynor. He’s a quality option that should be the star of the program for the next two seasons. But what seems like more of a scarce conversation is who his targets will be at wide receiver.

Let me tell you right now that Iowa State has a great option at wide receiver. And that’s Omari Hayes.

Hayes spent his freshman season with the Florida Atlantic Owls, where he recorded 590 yards and three touchdowns. Then, he transferred to the Tulane Green Wave, where he managed 515 yards and a score throughout a run that saw Tulane reach the College Football Playoff. In that game, Hayes had four catches for 52 yards.

Now, Hayes heads to the Cyclones to play for his first power conference program, and has the potential to be the face of it.

Strengths:

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Tulane Green Wave wide receiver Omari Hayes (1) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Cedrick Beavers (13) makes the tackle during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes has three strengths. He’s a big game player, makes flashy catches, and is one of the least “project” players on the squad. In big games, Hayes was phenomenal, especially against the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff.

Playing at the group of five level, you don’t typically get many chances to face power four competition, but Hayes pulled through almost every single time. In addition to his big games, he makes big catches as well.

His hands are great, his athleticism stands out, and overall he is the type of guy that can make big catches for Iowa State, just like he did for Florida Atlantic and Tulane. Speaking of his time at those two programs, Hayes is yet to have a bad season, and after performing well at two programs, he seems like a sure fire hit for the Cyclones.

Weaknesses:

But while he is great in many regards, he does have one weakness, being his lack of getting into the endzone. Three touchdowns in his first year with the Owls is great, but just a singular one all season with the Green Wave does raise a few eyes. He probably won’t be the endzone threat like Cody Jackson, the projected WR2 will be, but he does need to find his way at some points.

Overall, Hayes is one of the key players to this Iowa State squad. His lack of weaknesses stand out, and three big strengths prove that he can be much more than just another receiver on the squad, but a player with an opportunity to differentiate games and help the program move in the right direction.