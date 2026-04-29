Analyzing Why Signing T.J. Otzelberger Was a Great Move for Iowa State Basketball

The Iowa State Cyclones might have seen their basketball season come to an end a few weeks ago, but the program has been staying busy after a great season.

Right from the start of the year for the Cyclones, it felt like it was going to be a special season. Iowa State got off to a 16-0 start with some marquee wins both on neutral sites and on the road.

Even though they might have had some struggles on the road during conference play, the team was able to secure a two-seed in the NCAA tournament and looked to be a real title contender.

However, an injury to Joshua Jefferson in the first game of the tournament limited their upside, and they were beaten by the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16. It was undoubtedly a disappointing end to what felt like it could have been a longer run for the team.

Even though the season might have come to an early end, the Cyclones have proven to be one of the best conferences not only in the Big 12 but in the entire country over the last few years. A major reason for that was the arrival of T.J. Otzelberger. Now, the program has made the wise decision to lock him up to a massive long-term deal.

Iowa State Commits to Otzelberger Long-Term

The decision to sign Otzelberger to a massive extension is certainly a good move by the Cyclones. The talented coach has brought success and stability to the program since coming over.

In the last five years, he has helped lead Iowa State to make the NCAA tournament each year, and they have reached the Sweet 16 in three of those five years. The sustained success of the program has been impressive, and giving him the big extension makes a lot of sense.

Since coming to Iowa State, he has proven to be one of the best coaches in the country, and now he will be compensated like it. After seeing some rumors surrounding him and the North Carolina Tar Heels' job, it is good to see the college get a long-term deal done that could result in him being with the program for a very long time.

Furthermore, after the recent loss of football coach Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones undoubtedly didn’t want to see something like that happen again with Otzelberger. Following some great additions in the transfer portal, and their head coach getting signed long-term, the future looks bright for the Cyclones.