Another Key Offensive Player for Iowa State Cyclones Transfers to Penn State

The transfer portal promised to be a chaotic one this year for the Iowa State Cyclones, and it has lived up to the hype. Unfortunately, a lot of their key players from 2025 are heading elsewhere.

While it might not have been the year that the team had envisioned coming in, the Cyclones were still a very respectable 8-4 in 2026. Iowa State was hoping to be back in the Big 12 Title this past season, but a bad stretch in the middle of the season ended those chances.

Now, the team will need to completely reshape the roster for next season, and many of their key players will be playing elsewhere. So far, former head coach Matt Campbell has seemingly done a nice job of bringing over some talent, with tight end Benjamin Brahmer being a notable addition to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

While Brahmer is an excellent addition for Campbell, he will be having one of his running mates with him as well, with tight end Gabe Burkle committing to the Nittany Lions as well.

Burkle Follows Teammates

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer TE Gabe Burkle has committed to Penn State🦁https://t.co/9RikLfXoH9 pic.twitter.com/2AVrq356Aw — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 4, 2026

It is going to be very interesting to see how many players end up following Campbell to Penn State, but he is off to a good start so far with his talented tight ends coming over. One of the best strengths of the Cyclones in 2025 was the production that they received from both Brahmer and Burkle, and that will now be something for the Nittany Lions to build around.

In 2025, Burkle totaled 26 receptions, 302 receiving yards, and one touchdown catch. It was a near-identical campaign to what he was able to accomplish in 2024 with the Cyclones, and he and Brahmer have proven to be a great duo.

With his two top tight ends heading to the Nittany Lions and a recent visit to the program, it continues to feel like Rocco Becht will be heading to Penn State sooner rather than later. Campbell is clearly trying to bring over as much talent from Iowa State as he can, and that is a good mindset to have.

As Burkle now heads to Penn State, the Cyclones will have to continue to try to replenish the talent that they are losing. Even though this was to be expected, Jimmy Rogers still has his work cut out for him in the transfer portal. Fortunately, he and their coaching staff have also been actively trying to rebuild the roster.

