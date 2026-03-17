Breaking Down if Iowa State Basketball Can Win Midwest Region

With the NCAA tournament set to start for the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, the team will be hoping for a magical run in March.

It has been a very successful season for the Cyclones so far, and they have some high expectations heading into March Madness. Iowa State deservedly received a two-seed following a strong regular season and also a good showing in the Big 12 tournament. If not for a buzzer-beater by the Arizona Wildcats, Iowa State very well could have been the champion in the most challenging conference in America.

Now, they will be solely focused on one thing, and that is success in March Madness. This is arguably the best team in the T.J. Otzelberger era, and he will be trying to lead them to success.

The Cyclones were placed in the Midwest Region, which, in terms of location, is good for them, and also the teams that they could be playing look favorable on paper as well.

Iowa State Can Win the Midwest Region

Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara | David Banks-Imagn Images

When looking at the Midwest Region, the Cyclones have to like what they see. In terms of their road to a potential Elite 8 for a spot in the Final Four, the path seems favorable. Assuming they get past the Tennessee State Tigers in the first round, they will then play the winner of the Kentucky Wildcats and Santa Clara Broncos game. The Broncos are a very strong team, and the Wildcats could be upset already from a seeding perspective in that one.

Following that game would then be a potential Sweet 16 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers if they are able to handle their business. While the Cavaliers did play the Duke Blue Devils tough in the ACC championship game, Iowa State would have to like their chances against them.

However, the big question would then be whether or not they could take down the Michigan Wolverines. The one seed in the Midwest Region was unable to win the Big 10 tournament, and they also aren’t 100% healthy.

It would undoubtedly be a tough game, but the Cyclones have proven that they can contend with the best teams in the country. Overall, while it is never easy to get to the Final Four, the path for Iowa State is a realistic one. If the team continues to play well on both ends of the court, there is no reason why they can’t make a run.