Breaking Down Iowa State Cyclones' Predicted Blowout Win in Week 14
The Iowa State Cyclones have one last game for the regular season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and they will be seeking to finish the year strong.
It has been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for the Cyclones in 2025. This was a team that got off to a hot start to the season but cooled off considerably in the middle part of the year. After the 5-0 start, Iowa State was riding high, and it appeared like they would be the team to beat in the Big 12.
Unfortunately, after the hot start, things started to sour, and the team then went on a four-game losing streak. While some of the losses were understandable, Iowa State certainly left a couple of wins on the table. If a couple of those games had gone in a different direction, the team could have been playing for a lot more on Saturday.
Now, the Cyclones will be playing for pride and to secure the best bowl game possible. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently predicted that the Cyclones would have a comfortable 27-13 win against the Cowboys on Saturday.
Easy Win Seems Likely
With a 1-10 record for Oklahoma State, the team has obviously had a forgettable campaign. This was a team that elected to fire their head coach, Mike Gundy, early in the season, and things went downhill quickly. The Cowboys will likely be looking forward to the year coming to a close and getting started in their new era.
When looking at the team on the field, the team doesn’t do much well on either side of the ball, and this game could certainly get ugly quickly if Iowa State is firing on all cylinders. The Cyclones have shown the ability to put up some impressive offensive numbers at times, and this game could be set up for one of them.
Quarterback Rocco Becht really struggled during the losing streak and even in the upset road win against the TCU Horned Frogs. However, he looked like his usual self against the Kansas Jayhawks. He would certainly like to finish the regular season on a positive note, especially after some of the struggles this year.
Besides Iowa State not being great on the road this year, there isn’t really any part of the Cowboys’ game that makes it seem like they can compete in this game. A two-touchdown win looks very possible, and it could get even higher than that.