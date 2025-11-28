Iowa State Cyclones Cannot Overlook Oklahoma State Cowboys Despite Record
The Iowa State Cyclones have gotten things back on track on the gridiron. After winning their first five games of the season, they went on a brutal losing streak, dropping four consecutive contests.
It was gutcheck time at that point. Their championship aspirations disappeared, but how would the team respond down the stretch of the season?
The Cyclones have shown a lot of grit and toughness, bringing it every week despite the underwhelming results. It has helped the team to figure things out, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks in back-to-back games.
Now, they are heading into their regular season finale against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. This is a golden opportunity for them to end the campaign on a high note, winning three consecutive games.
Things have not gone well for the Cowboys in 2025. They fired long-time head coach Mike Gundy early on, and their performance on the field has not improved.
Iowa State cannot overlook Oklahoma State
Based on their record, Oklahoma State presents Iowa State with very little challenge. They are 1-10 this year and haven’t won a Big 12 game since Nov. 25, 2023.
The Cowboys lost in the Big 12 championship that season, which kick-started a brutal 18-game losing streak in conference.
It would be easy for the Cyclones to overlook their opponents this weekend based on their recent performance. However, head coach Matt Campbell isn’t going to let complacency infiltrate his locker room.
“Because the reality of what do you see on the videotape? And I think when you watch this Oklahoma State team and all you got to do is watch the last two games. I mean, how these kids are playing, it's a tribute to their leadership in their locker room,” he said, via Alec Busse of Cyclone Alert, part of the 247Sports Network.
This is a desperate Cowboys team that would love nothing more than to snap a lengthy losing streak in their final game at home this season.
Cowboys have been playing better football
Saturday will be the last time many of their players suit up in an Oklahoma State uniform. Motivation will certainly be high for the team, and Campbell is expecting another spirited effort from the leaders on the team.
“And honestly, they're veteran players because you watch that football, that video, man, they're playing really good football. And it'll be, it's going to be a test every step of the way,” the head coach added.
Oklahoma State has been close in its last two contests. They lost to the Kansas State Wildcats 14-6 and then to the UCF Knights, 17-14.
One-possession losses are always tough to handle, especially when on a losing streak. Iowa State has to bring its A game to avoid being the team against which the streak is snapped.