Breaking Down Midseason Grade for Iowa State Cyclones Tight Ends
The Iowa State Cyclones have recently hit the midway point of their season with a 5-2 record overall and a 2-2 record in the conference. After their hot start, expectations quickly changed for the program, and they appeared to be a potential College Football Playoff contender. While that could still happen, it has become increasingly complex.
This coming week, the team is going to have a massive matchup against the 11th-ranked BYU Cougars. The Cougars are still undefeated overall and are now arguably the team to beat in the Big 12. The Cyclones are a team that is in desperate need of a signature win, and they will be hoping to secure one in Week 9.
Overall, while there have been some ups and downs for the program, there have been numerous bright spots. On offense, the team has seen good quarterback play and a strong duo at running back. Furthermore, their tight ends have also played a part in the success of both the passing offense and the rushing offense. At the midseason mark, here is the grade for the tight end unit.
Midseason Tight End Grade: B-
The Cyclones are a team that frequently uses double-tight end sets both in the passing game and when running the football. Having good receivers at the position helps disguise things offensively, and it has worked out well for the team.
So far in 2025, Iowa State has had three main contributors at the position. Benjamin Brahmer, Gabe Burkle, and Tyler Moore all see a good amount of playing time on offense, and the depth of the position has been a strength for the program.
Of the three, it is Brahmer who is currently the leading receiver of the group. The 6’7” junior has totaled 24 receptions, 242 receiving yards, and three touchdown receptions so far this year. The 24 receptions also lead the team in that category.
Furthermore, Burkle has also been a weapon in the passing game, totaling 17 receptions, 222 receiving yards, and one touchdown catch. Moore has been more of the blocking tight end for the program but has shown flashes when called upon to be a pass-catcher.
As the team heads into the second half of the campaign, they are going to have to be excellent in order to achieve some of their lofty goals. Fortunately, they have a good offense with a lot of depth at the tight end position that has helped them immensely in 2025.