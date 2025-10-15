Midseason Report Card for Iowa State Cyclones Quarterback Rocco Becht
The Iowa State Cyclones have hit the midway point of their season and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak. Despite starting the year with a 5-0 record and looking like one of the best teams in the Big 12 and a contender for the College Football Playoff, the team has gone in the wrong direction of late.
Their bye week has certainly come at a good time with the team needing a bit of a reset before heading into a challenging part of their schedule against some tough conference opponents. If Iowa State is going to be able to get back into the Top 25, they will need to improve their resume and get some signature wins.
If they are going to make a run, they are going to need some strong performances from their star quarterback Rocco Becht. The junior signal caller has been one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the program and has had a strong season overall. However, he is coming off arguably his worst performance of the year on the road against the Colorado Buffaloes.
If Becht would have been able to put together a normal productive game, it would have likely resulted in a win. Despite the poor outing over all season has been strong for the junior so far.
What Grade Should Becht Receive?
With the Cyclones at the midseason mark, it is a great time to look at and evaluate how players have done. In his third year as the starting quarterback, Becht has totaled 1,622 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, and three interceptions. While he has been a productive player in the passing game, he has also had an impact on the ground with seven rushing scores so far.
Becht is well on his way toward setting a new career-high in terms of rushing touchdowns, and his 142.7 quarterback rating is very strong as well. The junior is without a doubt one of the leaders of the team and even though he might not light it up statistically in every game, he has had some impressive performances.
Furthermore, in a couple of the tight games that the team has played earlier in the campaign, Becht was able to make some clutch plays to help secure wins that don’t always show up in a box score. Overall, it has been a good year for the junior so far, but there is still room for improvement.