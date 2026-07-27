Breaking Down the Five Most Important Offensive Players for Iowa State Football

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering a crucial season in 2026, where they look to compete for a bowl game under a new head coach, Jimmy Rogers. But it’s not going to be easy.

Over the offseason, Iowa State lost out on their coach, Matt Campbell, after a 10-year stint with the program. He took an abundance of pieces with him to the Penn State Nittany Lions, where they look to rebuild the squad in Happy Valley, PA.

For the Cyclones, it’s Rogers time, and he hopes to develop a squad that can compete in the Big 12 off the jump. But the question is: How will their offense look in 2026?



Let’s take a look at the five most important offensive players going into next season.

Jaylen Raynor

Raynor is a very obvious number one choice. He’s been phenomenal for three years straight with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, and now he looks to continue to perform at Iowa State. The entire offense will be dictated by how he performs, meaning he is easily the most important offensive player for the Cyclones next season.

Omari Hayes

Hayes is another key piece for Iowa State. He’s done well in stints with both the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulane Green Wave, and now has a massive role with the Cyclones in 2026. There’s no doubt that Hayes can rack up yards, but if he can get into the endzone as well Iowa State will be great offensively next season.

Cameron Pettaway

Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) is forced out of bounds by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Bowling Green Falcons at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pettaway was phenomenal on special teams for the Bowling Green Falcons last season, but also saw time at running back. There is reason to expect a big jump, where he can potentially finish with tons of snaps at running back, and perform well with his opportunities.

Tyler Fortenberry

Fortenberry is going to be key for the Cyclones when it comes to consistency and being a shoulder to lean on. He knows Raynor well, as they played together last season, and that connection should go a long way. He’s not the flashiest player, but he makes important plays that every team needs.

Jake Taylor

Taylor got opportunities in some big moments over the years with the Oklahoma Sooners. He got to play and even start in games as big as the Red River Rivalry. That veteran leadership and understanding of power four football should go a long way, and help out this young, unproven offensive line succeed this season.