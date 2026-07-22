Predicting Jaylen Raynor's Stats This Season for Iowa State Cyclones Football

The Iowa State Cyclones will be getting set for the start of their season soon, with expectations for the upcoming campaign being uncertain.

Following a wild offseason, what the Cyclones are going to be this season is very much up in the air. This is a completely different roster from last year, and how the team will gel with a whole new coaching staff as well is going to be interesting to see.

Jimmy Rogers certainly did not inherit an ideal scenario, and the 2026 season could very well end up being a rebuilding year for the program. However, there are going to be a lot of players hungry to prove themselves with the opportunity in front of them, and seemingly with some good depth for the program, they might surprise some people.

As always in football at any level, the quarterback position is the most important on the field. Iowa State was expecting to have Rocco Becht under center for his senior year before he left for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

This was a major blow for the program considering all that he has been able to accomplish with Iowa State. Now, it will be transfer Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves looking to fill his shoes. As he gets set for his first season with Iowa State, here’s what his stats could look like.

Predicting Raynor’s Season

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prediction: 3,125 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 64.5 completion percentage, 520 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns.

There are certainly a lot of things to like about what Raynor could bring to the table for the Cyclones next season, but as he transitions into a power conference, there are some unknowns as well.

Last year with the Arkansas State Red Wolves, he totaled 3,361 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 423 rushing yards, and seven rushing scores.

As he gets set to make the transition into the Big 12, competition is going to be harder for him on a weekly basis. While he has played against Power Four competition, including Iowa State the last two years, this will be a significant adjustment for him.

Furthermore, while the Cyclones might not have the most talented team in the conference, Raynor will be surrounded by better players as well. Overall, Iowa State would likely be pleased with the projected stats for Raynor this season.

This isn’t going to be a title contender by any stretch in the conference or college football overall, but they will be hoping to be competitive and will need good production from Raynor in order to accomplish that.