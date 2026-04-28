Breaking Down What Could go Right for Iowa State Football Next Season

The Iowa State Cyclones are entering one of their most important seasons in franchise history. After a max exodus over the offseason that saw an abundance of Cyclones stars leaving in the transfer portal, Iowa State is in a full rebuild.

When everything seems like it will go wrong for Ames, IA, there is a reality that things can work out positively. So, what can go right next season?

The biggest thing that can go right next season is simply that Arkansas State Red Wolves transfer quarterback Jaylen Raynor turns into a star. Last year, Raynor showed promise both in the air and on the ground. Now taking a step up in levels, Raynor can become the next big name in Ames.

In addition, his new receiver core could be another thing that can go right. With tons of promise from their top two guys, Omari Hayes and Cody Jackson, the pass game could be elite. Hayes has proven himself at both the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Tulane Green Wave. Jackson has balled out at the Tarleton State Texans but has also been a part of big-time programs such as the Oklahoma Sooners.

On the offensive line, most of the players are unproven at the top level, and that’s going to be a big question entering the season. Iowa State clearly has a few solid pieces, but they are going to need some to step up if they have any hopes of becoming an elite offense next season.

What Will Be Greatest Strength?

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensively, what could go right is that players come together and understand the system quickly. With players coming from tons of different schools, it’s going to be tough to bond them all together and have them work as a unit. But if they are able to figure things out quickly, a talented defense could work out well next season.

Overall, one of the biggest things that could go right is that Jimmy Rogers and the staff learn how to mesh players well. Tons are coming from different programs, with just a select few staying from last season at Iowa State. The Cyclones need to mesh well early and play as a team to put themselves in the best position possible going into the 2026 season.

Iowa State’s spring game was on Saturday and now the team will be starting to focus on the upcoming season, which will be here soon.