Colorado Buffaloes Could Exploit Iowa State Cyclones in This Key Area
The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into Week 7 against the Colorado Buffaloes seeking a bounce back win after their first loss of the season to the Cincinnati Bearcats. With the hopes of still competing in the Big 12, this will be a must-win game for the Cyclones.
Despite a 5-1 record overall and some wins against Power Four opponents, Iowa State is just barely hanging out in the AP Top 25, and they need to find a way to win on the road this week. So far, the two road games that the team has had have been arguably the two worst of the season for them.
Even though they were able to defeat Arkansas State earlier in the year, the defense struggled to stop their offense, and the Red Wolves dominated the time of possession. Furthermore, it was once again the defense that cost them on the road against the Bearcats.
They allowed 38 points in the loss, and the team couldn't stop the rushing attack of Cincinnati at all. This week, they will be facing a Buffaloes team that might have a losing record, but it better than that record indicates, especially at home.
Bill Connelly of ESPN recently wrote about the big-play ability of the Buffaloes potentially being a matchup problem for the Cyclones in this game. However, he does believe this could be a get right spot for Iowa State after their first loss of the season.
“Iowa State wins with efficiency, but got gouged by Cincinnati's big-play offense last week. This is probably a get-right game for the Cyclones, but there's reason for paranoia.”
Should Iowa State Be Worried?
The Cyclones definitely shouldn't be taking Colorado lightly coming into this game. Despite the 2-4 record, the Buffaloes were recently able to play a three-point game at home against the BYU Cougars, who are a Top 25 team and one of the best in the conference. Most of Colorado’s struggles have come on the road, but at home, they are solid.
Where Does Colorado Thrive?
Furthermore, one of the key areas in which they excel is making big plays. Even though Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders might be in the NFL now, this is still a passing attack that can stretch the field. The Cyclones’ secondary is without two key players, and the Buffaloes might look to exploit that.
Overall, while Iowa State should be favored and should be able to win this game, it won’t be easy. The Buffaloes do present some matchup problems, but the better team should ultimately be able to come away with the win.