Three Bold Predictions For Iowa State Cyclones Against Colorado Buffaloes
The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into Week 7 hoping to bounce back after their first loss of the season. Week 6 was a challenging game on the road for the Cyclones, and they will be trying to put together a better performance against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Even though it was just their first loss of the year, it was a critical blow to the Big 12 chances for Iowa State and also their chances of making the College Football Playoff. With still a good chunk of the campaign to play, there is still a lot of games to play and make some noise in the Big 12.
The matchup against the Buffaloes will be their final game before their second bye week and will present them with a chance to get their sixth win overall and third in the conference. This game is an important one for Iowa State and here are three bold predictions for the matchup.
Samu Hits 100
With lead-back Carson Hansen listed as questionable, the Cyclones will likely once again be leaning on their talented backup Abu Sama. After Hansen was forced to leave their last game early with an injury, it was their backup who led the way.
Sama came up just shy of 100 yards rushing despite the team playing from behind the whole game. In Week 7, he will be able to eclipse the 100-yard mark for the first time this season with an excellent performance.
Defensive Holds Buffaloes Under 21
It was nothing short of a poor performance for the defense of Iowa State against the Bearcats in the loss. They allowed a season-high 38 points, which was by far the most that they gave up to an opponent this campaign.
The run defense was especially poor for the Cyclones, and that will have to be the main area that shows improvement. Furthermore, the secondary is going to be short-handed for the rest of the year, and the team will have to be mindful of how that unit is doing. Even though it wasn’t a good performance, the unit will bounce back and hold the Buffaloes to under 21 points.
Becht Goes Bonkers
Since the bye week, there has been a noticeable improvement for the offense of Iowa State and their quarterback, Rocco Becht. The junior is coming off one of the best games of his career in Week 6. Even though the team lost, it certainly wasn’t because of their signal caller.
Becht was able to total 314 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and two rushing touchdowns. Overall, it was a fantastic performance, and that included having to get looked at in the tent after a helmet-to-helmet hit. With the talented quarterback on fire of late, he will go for at least 300 passing yards and four total touchdowns in a win.