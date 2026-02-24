Cyclones' Milan Momcilovic Will Have Chance to Break Program Record Against Utes

The Iowa State Cyclones will be playing their second straight game on the road against the Utah Utes on Tuesday, and they will be hoping for a bounce-back performance.

Following two fantastic wins in a row, the Cyclones really had a chance to make an impression with a third straight Top 25 win against the BYU Cougars. However, this was a motivated Cougars team on Saturday night at home, and they were able to win the battle.

While BYU has one of the best home court advantages in the country, Iowa State has also struggled on the road this year. Now, the Cyclones have lost four games away from Ames, but that loss didn’t stop them from moving up to fourth in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Cyclones have their eyes set on trying to be a one seed come March Madness, and with four games to go in the regular season, every win counts.

Coming up next will be an easier game against the Utah Utes. However, with it being on the road, Iowa State must be prepared. The program can’t afford another letdown away from home if they want to be a one seed, and this should be a game they win. Furthermore, it will also be a game in which sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic can set a new school record for three-pointers made in a season.

Momcilovic Will Have an Excellent Chance to Break the Record

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Even though it was one of his worst games of the campaign against the Cougars, Momcilovic was able to hit a three-pointer to bring him to 100 made on the season. This is a remarkable accomplishment, and he is only the second player in school history to reach that mark.

Now, with him trailing former Cyclones star Dedric Willoughby by just two made three-pointers for the single-season record, he’s got a great chance to break that record on Tuesday. The Utes’ defense is not a very strong one, and Momcilovic and the Cyclones’ offense should be using this game to get right.

Despite having a fantastic year overall, the talented forward has struggled a bit in the last two games, and getting him back on track would be ideal. With Momcilovic only needing three makes from beyond the arc to set the record, there is a strong chance he will be able to accomplish it on Tuesday.

Three made three-pointers in a game is something that he has done 16 times this year so far, and doing so again would put him in the record books. It has been a great year for one of the best shooters in the country, and making history would be the icing on the cake.