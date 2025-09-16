Cyclones' Rocco Becht Rightfully Receives Mediocre Grade for Week 3 Performance
The Iowa State Cyclones were able to escape a potential upset against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in Week 3 by a score of 24-16. It certainly wasn’t a pretty performance by the Cyclones, but they are now 4-0 and on their bye week in Week 4.
Getting some rest after a tough schedule to start the season will be a needed break for the program. Iowa State started the year in Ireland against the Kansas State Wildcats and was able to earn a signature win. Furthermore, the game against the Red Wolves was their fourth game in as many weeks, and this team did look a bit tired at times in the extreme heat.
Fortunately, despite it not being the best performance by the Cyclones, they came away with a win, and that is what matters. With a strong start to the campaign, the team is currently eyeing trying to win the Big 12 and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
If they are going to achieve those lofty goals, they will need their star quarterback to help bring them there. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the performance of Cyclones’ quarterback Rocco Becht in Week 3 and gave the junior a mediocre grade of a ‘C’ for his efforts against Arkansas State.
Was the Grade Fair?
Even though it has been a strong start to the season for the junior quarterback, Week 3 wasn’t his best performance. In the win, Becht totaled 265 passing yards on 14-for-25 passing. Furthermore, he was able to throw and run for a touchdown, but he threw his first interception of the year.
While the overall numbers might not have been great in a game that could have really been used to boost stats, Becht did make some clutch plays throughout that helped them secure a victory. Right before halftime, the Red Wolves were leading in this game, but the junior was able to bring the Cyclones right down the field before the break and took the lead back. This was a sizable shift in the momentum in the game, and the timely play was key to helping Iowa State earn the victory.
Even though it might not have been a great performance, it wasn’t a terrible one either for Becht. The junior will have a much-needed break in Week 4 before his upcoming matchup against the Arizona Wildcats in what should be an excellent matchup.